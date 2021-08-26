Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 112,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

