Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 511.0% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, an increase of 511.0% from the July 29th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG remained flat at $$25.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,660. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 551,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 105,678 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the period.

