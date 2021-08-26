Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

