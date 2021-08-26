Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.59.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.
