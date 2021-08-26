Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by recovering industry volumes and solid backlog, Adient expects revenues of $14.3-$14.5 billion, up more than 13% on a year over year basis. The firm’s new business wins from auto biggies like Honda, Toyota, Nissan and others augur well for its top-line growth. However, supply chain disruptions and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. High capex to develop new products and elevated debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

8/10/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Adient had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. However, Adient expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. Also, capital spending needed to develop new products may mar the firm’s earnings. High debt levels, global chip crunch and unfavorable currency translations are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

7/15/2021 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADNT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 34,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

