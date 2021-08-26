Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Squarespace (SQSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP):

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/10/2021 – Squarespace had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Squarespace is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,487. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.39.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,582.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

