Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hydro One (H)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) in the last few weeks:
- 8/20/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Hydro One had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.45. 140,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.69.
Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
