Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) in the last few weeks:
- 8/23/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00.
- 8/19/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$20.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$19.00 to C$20.00.
- 8/6/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “tender” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50.
- 7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.05 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.
