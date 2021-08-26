Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00.

8/19/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$20.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

8/6/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “tender” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50.

7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.05 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

