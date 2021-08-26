Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE: ASAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "

8/23/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Sendas Distribuidora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $6,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

