Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (ACHV, AFTPF, ASND, CARG, CRM, CSH.UN, CWSRF, ESTC, FCX, LX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 26th:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a hold rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was given a $320.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.20 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $142.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $185.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

