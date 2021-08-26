Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently:

8/23/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

