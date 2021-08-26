Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AbbVie (ABBV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently:
- 8/23/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – AbbVie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.22.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
