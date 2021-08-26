Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently:
- 8/20/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 8/18/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 8/17/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/10/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 7/8/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
INVH traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 107,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,623. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.