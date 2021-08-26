Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Invitation Homes (INVH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) recently:

8/20/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/18/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/17/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Invitation Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Invitation Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/8/2021 – Invitation Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 107,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,623. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

