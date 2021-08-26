Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently:

8/18/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

8/6/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$41.05 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$39.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.95. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

