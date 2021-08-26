Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $6,474,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $211,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

