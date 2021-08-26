Investors Buy Large Volume of Palo Alto Networks Put Options (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 13,987 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical volume of 1,088 put options.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $447.05 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $449.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

