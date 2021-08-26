Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 961 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 82 put options.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

