Investors Purchase High Volume of Omeros Put Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,083 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,715% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

OMER opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.