Investors Purchase High Volume of Omeros Put Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,083 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,715% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
