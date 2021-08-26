Investors Purchase High Volume of Vail Resorts Put Options (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,332 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 put options.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $298.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

