Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 15,735 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,864% compared to the typical volume of 317 call options.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 392,161 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 463,262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $449,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.