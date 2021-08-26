Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 434.1% in August

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 29th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,561. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.
Investview Company Profile
