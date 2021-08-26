Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 434.1% in August

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 29th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 372,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,561. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

