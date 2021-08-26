Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

