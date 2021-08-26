IONChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,558.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $392,889.29 and $2,558.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.00742909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00097275 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

