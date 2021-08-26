IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the July 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

