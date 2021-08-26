iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

