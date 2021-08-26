iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,877 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $323,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

