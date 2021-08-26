iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USIG remained flat at $$60.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 206,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,528. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

