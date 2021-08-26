iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,689 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,641% compared to the average daily volume of 259 call options.

DGRO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,270,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,437 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter.

