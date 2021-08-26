iShares Core High Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,338 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,624% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 call options.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 313,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,399. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter.

