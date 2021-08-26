iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,632,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 6,311,984 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

