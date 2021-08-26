iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,702,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 6,311,984 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.