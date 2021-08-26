iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,311,984 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

