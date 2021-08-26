iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Increased by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 748,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 130,666 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,035.6% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,990. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.