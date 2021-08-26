iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 1,914,101 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.