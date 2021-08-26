iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $45,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140,111 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.