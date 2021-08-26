iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 20.41% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $4,175,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

