iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,973 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79.

