iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

