iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,985,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

