iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.12. 14,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 122,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.