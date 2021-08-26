iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

