iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.12. 957,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,464,422. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

