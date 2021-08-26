iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,514 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

