iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,372 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 2.55% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $329,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after buying an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

