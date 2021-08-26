iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,492,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $51.65. 1,357,162 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.