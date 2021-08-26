iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 4,402,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,564. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

