iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 76,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 375,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.