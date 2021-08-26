iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 12,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

