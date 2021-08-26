iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.71% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,097,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.