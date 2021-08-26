iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Graypoint LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. 1,181,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $287.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

