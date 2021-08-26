iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.20. 1,998,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

