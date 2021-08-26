iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,651,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.